BUZZ-COMMENT-Why there's little demand for GBP breakout options

Dec 8 (Reuters) - GBP faces a breakout after the conclusion of UK-European Union trade talks, so why is there little demand for GBP-related options that would benefit?

Price and timing. Those who weren't already long of options will now have to pay prices last seen at the height of the coronavirus panic in March. A trade deal is expected by this week's EU summit, but it's not guaranteed. Previous deadlines have come and gone.

Straddles are simple vanilla options that would benefit from a spot breakout. An upfront premium gives holders the right to buy or sell spot at a fixed rate and expiry. Overnight expiry options have a premium/break-even of $134 pips in either direction before 10 a.m. New York time Wednesday - a lot to lose if no result is forthcoming. One-week break-evens are $250 pips and one-month $400 pips in either direction.

GBP can fall further after no deal than it can gain with a deal, but option dealers have ramped those prices, too. The March panic aside, the additional premium for GBP puts over calls trade at their highest since 2016. Related comments

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

