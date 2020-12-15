BUZZ-COMMENT-Why is EUR/USD so strong, and can it break 1.2200?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is meeting solid demand on dips, despite soaring virus cases and Germany's impending lockdown, but so far can't break 1.2200. There are probably good reasons.

Speculators are increasing bullish on EUR/USD bets and the broader FX market is looking for more eventual gains, thus buying dips, with decent bids reported on a 1.2000 handle.

Eurozone inflation is expected to remain lower than U.S. inflation over the next couple of years while central banks sit on interest rates. The German lockdown will only reinforce that difference, reducing USD purchasing power relative to the euro, supporting EUR/USD.

However, the market lacks a shorter-term catalyst to get through 1.2200 - a big FX option barrier level . The lack of a U.S. fiscal package remains a bullish impediment, as does Brexit risk, but perhaps upbeat euro zone PMI data or a dovish Federal Reserve on Wednesday can provide a spark .

EUR/USD FX options not convinced EUR/USD will break much higher just yet,, but they are positioned for more gains .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

