BUZZ-COMMENT-Why EUR/USD 1.20 is proving tough to crack

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

April 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has posted recovery highs at 1.1993 but can't break 1.2000, with good reason.

EUR/USD dealers say clients aren't willing to commit to higher EUR/USD from the top end of recent ranges, especially while large 1.2000 options are reinforcing the level.

Some big names are said to own 1.1700-1.2000 double-no-touch (DNT) binary options in decent size and with various maturities - many through April. Those options will return a predetermined amount at expiry if the strike levels haven't traded. Recall how 1.1700 barriers prevented steeper EUR/USD declines in early March.

One-touch (OT) binary options are likely to be adding to the size at 1.2000, while cash range players will typically piggy-back the expected option defence.

Those hedging binary options will typically sell implied volatility, which is currently trading pandemic lows, reinforcing their presence.

The USD is weaker as U.S. yields settle lower, but while traders remain sceptical on a European recovery and the Federal Reserve's commitment to long- term ultra-easy policy, further EUR/USD gains are likely hard-fought.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

