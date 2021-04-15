BUZZ-COMMENT-Why EUR/USD 1.20 is proving tough to crack

April 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has posted recovery highs at 1.1993 but can't break 1.2000, with good reason.

EUR/USD dealers say clients aren't willing to commit to higher EUR/USD from the top end of recent ranges, especially while large 1.2000 options are reinforcing the level.

Some big names are said to own 1.1700-1.2000 double-no-touch (DNT) binary options in decent size and with various maturities - many through April. Those options will return a predetermined amount at expiry if the strike levels haven't traded. Recall how 1.1700 barriers prevented steeper EUR/USD declines in early March.

One-touch (OT) binary options are likely to be adding to the size at 1.2000, while cash range players will typically piggy-back the expected option defence.

Those hedging binary options will typically sell implied volatility, which is currently trading pandemic lows, reinforcing their presence.

The USD is weaker as U.S. yields settle lower, but while traders remain sceptical on a European recovery and the Federal Reserve's commitment to long- term ultra-easy policy, further EUR/USD gains are likely hard-fought.

Related

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/3spza5r

EUR/USD benchmark 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3shfTDj

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.