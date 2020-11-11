BUZZ-COMMENT-Why EM investors are giving India's rupee a miss

The Indian rupee's inability to benefit this past week from broad inflows to emerging markets, particularly in Asia , reflects the many problems afflicting the Indian economy.

The Reserve Bank of India's bulletin released Wednesday forecast GDP growth contracting 8.6% in the July-September quarter, implying that the economy suffered its first ever technical recession in the first half of the fiscal year beginning April. The data is due on Nov 27. GDP contracted 23.9% in the April-June quarter.

October inflation data, due on Wednesday, is likely to show that inflation stayed above 7% for a second straight month and above the RBI's medium-term 2-6% target range for the seventh month, limiting the central bank's ability to support the economy with rate cuts . Additional stimulus measures from the government remain modest due to fiscal constraints .

The central bank's rumoured buying of USD/INR this week lends credence to reports suggesting the authorities are keen to keep the INR competitive to support exports .

India's negative real yields also make its debt less appealing to foreign investors than the sovereign bonds of Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia which offer high real yields .

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a 73.60-75.00 range with limited downside potential.

