BUZZ-COMMENT-Why 1.2600 is so important for EUR/USD

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The 1.25-1.26 area is a popular EUR/USD target for bullish traders, largely because 1.2556 was the end point of the last big rally, in 2018 but it's more than that.

From a technical perspective, it harbours some massive points, the biggest being a 38.2% retracement of EUR/USD's long-term decline from 1.6040 at 1.2517. That's the minimum correction target for that drop. So today's bulls hope to see the pair rise to a point from where it's likely to resume that slide.

That's a big issue for traders who may have to build a record long position to achieve the target.

The 200-month moving average at 1.2622 adds to the technical significance of the area. It took a crisis to break below it, and it may require something of equal magnitude to sustain gains over.

An Ichimoku cloud twist on quarterly charts has its peak at 1.2513 in June 2021. Twists attract. Thereafter, the cloud base at 1.2512 looks key. A potential base ahead is a rise to 1.3200 or peak for a correction.

