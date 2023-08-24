BUZZ-COMMENT-While stocks are rising this year's FX trends will hold

Aug 24 (Reuters) - While stocks are rising, this year's FX trends will hold with traders maintaining or adding to big bets like that on EUR/USD or the pound gaining further, or investing in carry trades.

Stock markets that have boomed since March wobbled in August as traders worried about China, but have soared since Nvidia's results which far exceeded expectations.

August's swing has alleviated the overbought situation for MSCI's world equity index that helped to cap it at a crucial point earlier this month. If this year's high at 708 - which traded on July 28 - is exceeded, the index could revisit its record peak at 761.

While stocks have risen this year currency markets have been relatively quiet with volatility sinking for EUR/USD which is the most heavily traded and influential FX paring. When combined with stock gains this has fuelled carry trades.

Mexico's freely floating and extremely high-yield peso (Mexico's main interest rate is 11.25%) is a great example of the potency of carry trades. The peso has gained around 28% vs JPY and 15% vs dollar. While bets on MXN rising have grown, they must double to match the extreme recorded in 2020, or triple to match that of 2013. There is much scope for carry trades to grow.

There's room for other currency bets to grow with the $21 billion currently wagered on euro rising $10 billion less than the biggest ever bet. Bets against the yen are $12 billion less than the largest short. As yen is only the currency left that's undermined by a negative interest rate it's the optimum way to fund a carry trade. Shorts could grow much larger.

