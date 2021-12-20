BUZZ-COMMENT-Whether ECB right or wrong, euro likely to suffer

Whether the European Central Bank sticks to its view of transitory inflation and retains very low interest rates or its policymakers change their opinion, the euro is likely to suffer.

If policymakers do change their direction though, that's likely to result in a much more abrupt euro decline as traders position for a move they are not prepared for.

If the ECB is correct and inflation subsides then one of the biggest risks worrying traders will lessen and the resulting period of globally low, and possibly falling, interest rates will support risk-taking.

In that case the euro as a negative yielding funding currency is a more preferable way to fund the carry trades that should thrive than the dollar.

EUR/USD which has dropped steadily 1.2359-1.1186 this year in a similar environment may repeat that feat next year.

