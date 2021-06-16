US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Where the dollar ends this week is key for direction

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Once the market digests the Federal Reserve inflation take, where the dollar ends this week is key for its direction for the rest of June.

June 16 (Reuters) - Once the market digests the Federal Reserve inflation take, where the dollar ends this week is key for its direction for the rest of June.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week closed above the 90.445 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of its 93.439 to 89.533 (March to May) drop. The scope is for further gains to 91.025 Fibo, 38.2% retrace of the same 93.439 to 89.533 drop.

USD's fate is pinned to the biggest components of the index: euro and yen. EUR/USD technical outlook is bearish, while USD/JPY has scope to resume gains.

EUR/USD's big drop last Friday has put the underlying focus back on the downside. That increases the odds of a deeper fall to the 1.2051 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retrace of the 1.1704 to 1.2266 (March to May) EBS gain.

USD/JPY's recent failures under the 109.24 Fibonacci, a retrace of the 107.48 to 110.32 (April to June) EBS rise, keeps the overall bias on the upside. A break above June 3/4 110.32 matching peaks would add to the bullish bias. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vvSNKG

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vowirj

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35qhLAJ

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular