BUZZ-COMMENT-Where the dollar ends this week is key for direction

June 16 (Reuters) - Once the market digests the Federal Reserve inflation take, where the dollar ends this week is key for its direction for the rest of June.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week closed above the 90.445 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of its 93.439 to 89.533 (March to May) drop. The scope is for further gains to 91.025 Fibo, 38.2% retrace of the same 93.439 to 89.533 drop.

USD's fate is pinned to the biggest components of the index: euro and yen. EUR/USD technical outlook is bearish, while USD/JPY has scope to resume gains.

EUR/USD's big drop last Friday has put the underlying focus back on the downside. That increases the odds of a deeper fall to the 1.2051 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retrace of the 1.1704 to 1.2266 (March to May) EBS gain.

USD/JPY's recent failures under the 109.24 Fibonacci, a retrace of the 107.48 to 110.32 (April to June) EBS rise, keeps the overall bias on the upside. A break above June 3/4 110.32 matching peaks would add to the bullish bias.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

