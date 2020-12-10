BUZZ-COMMENT-Where EUR/USD might go later next year

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Stimulus has driven this year's EUR/USD rally and it will probably determine where the pair heads next year. The difference is that where stimulus has fuelled gambling this year, next year's moves are more likely to be determined by where that stimulus has the most impact.

The probability is EUR/USD resumes its long-term decline as U.S. stimulus is much greater and the larger U.S. economy was doing better than the eurozone's before the crisis.

Moves fuelled by positive news also tend to be more sustainable, so a dollar rally supported by a recovery could run much further than this year's EUR/USD rally, when stimulus balanced the negatives of the crisis. It has not been a positive move.

Nor has the rally changed the long-term picture, with 2018's high and the current bull target meeting the minimum objective for a technical correction of EUR/USD's drop from 1.6040 in 2008 to 1.0340 in 2017. Targets for an extension are 1.0379, 0.9706 and 0.9033.

EUR/USD weeklyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JUTLP5

EURUSD targetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lZGXnu

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

