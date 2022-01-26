BUZZ-COMMENT-Where dollar finishes after the Fed is key to direction

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has been on a steady recovery since mid-January,and the U.S. Federal Reserve could give it a further boost to overcome key technical resistance.

FX traders' recent demand for the dollar has been fuelled by continued market uncertainty. The greenback held below its Tuesday high as risk sentiment stabilised before a Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers are widely expected to signal readiness to start raising interest rates from March. .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, failed on Tuesday to break above the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud that currently spans the 95.108-96.304 region. If the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday sparks further demand for the greenback, there is a good chance the USD index could perform a daily close above the cloud top.

If the USD index registers a daily close above the cloud top, that would likely see a surge towards the 2021 peak of 96.938. However, if resistance near the cloud top holds, that could put an end to further dollar gains.

