BUZZ-COMMENT-Where dollar ends this week is key to direction

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Where the U.S. dollar closes this week in relation to a broken technical level is key to the greenback resuming its downtrend.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week closed under the 103.445 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 (July to October) rise. Sustained trading and another close under the 103.445 Fibo at the end of this week would add to the bearish outlook.

Fourteen-day momentum remains negative, reinforcing the bearish market structure. A break and close under last Tuesday's 103.17 multi-week low, would increase the likelihood of a much bigger slump to test the 102.525 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the same 99.549 to 107.34 gain.

The dollar has weakened on Monday, though some risk-aversion capped losses on the greenback as traders eyed fresh economic cues in the week ahead to determine the future path of policy rates.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uGpbzx

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.