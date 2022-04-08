BUZZ-COMMENT-Where dollar ends the week could boost it even further

April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has been bullish due to a number of factors and where it finishes the week could boost it even further.

The greenback has gained ground on a basket of rivals over the past month, particularly against the euro, which has been pressured by investor concerns about the economic costs of war in Ukraine and a potentially nail-biting election in France.

The dollar had been helped by robust U.S. job growth numbers for March that firmed market expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase the pace of interest rate hikes in an effort to blunt rising inflation.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has this week broke above the 99.737 Fibonacci level -- a 76.4% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) decline.

Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall upside potential. A close at the end of this week above the 99.737 Fibo would be a very bullish signal and put the dollar on course for much bigger gains to retest the 2020 102.99 peak.

