BUZZ-COMMENT-Where dollar ends the month is vital for 2023 start

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Where the U.S. dollar closes in relation to a key technical level at the end of December is key for its direction at the start of 2023.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, remains in a multi-week consolidation phase after sliding to a multi-month low of 103.44 on Dec. 14, the day the Federal Reserve slowed interest rate hikes to a half-point pace.

The USD index slipped on Thursday after rising in the previous session, with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled. It continues to trade under the 105.011 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 89.206 to 114.78 (2021 to 2022) rise.

A month-end close under the 105.011 Fibo will increase the likelihood of a bigger slump to 101.993 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the same 89.206 to 114.78 gains.

Monthly Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PZ7PEG

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

