BUZZ-COMMENT-Where dollar closes this week is key for direction

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's relapse is trading close to a major technical level in September. Where dollar ends this week in relation to this level is key to direction in October.

The euro and sterling hit new one-week highs on Friday, buoyed by Bank of England steps to reassure markets and hawkish signals from the European Central Bank as some calm returned to foreign exchange markets at the end of a wild week. That has put downward pressure on the dollar, as the euro is the largest and the pound the third largest component of the USD index.

USD index dropped from Wednesday's new 114.78 multi-year high, to hit 111.56 on Friday, close to the 111.596 Fibo - a 23.6% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise. A weekly close under this 111.596 Fibo will increase the likelihood of further dollar losses at the start of a new month.

