BUZZ-COMMENT-Where China's yuan goes next is vital

China's yuan is central to wider currency movement, and it's reached a point where recent intervention suggests the authorities might want it to stop. Should this intervention prove to be a smoothing of the way higher, yuan's rise is sure to influence wider FX, supporting risk and other Asia currencies. [nL1N2LE0IM]

China's CNH has risen over 6% since August 2020, reaching 97.02 this month, one pip short of a 76.4% retracement of CNH's drop from 2018's peak. To close above 97.03 would suggest 99.06 is revisited and that 2% CNH gain will underpin other Asia currencies and risk taking that's already focused on the strength of China's economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Intervention in February has been large, but CNH remains elevated and it is key that continuing strength has not been fuelled by speculation. Traders have actually been selling yuan throughout, and the result of this is that a big bullish bet has been unwound.

