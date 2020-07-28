BUZZ-COMMENT-When U.S. benchmark yield climbs, dollar often sags

July 28 (Reuters) - As the Federal Reserve meeting approaches, FX traders should keep an eye on a strengthening inverse relationship between the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield and fragile dollar.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday, with no major announcements expected. But it may lay the groundwork for more action in September or in the fourth quarter . U.S. Treasury yields rose after declines on Monday as markets prepared for a dovish message from the Fed .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield currently have an inverse relationship. The 30-log correlation between the two variables is -0.61, meaning they have performed a daily close in opposite direction more often than not over the last 30 trading sessions.

Speculators continue to exit the dollar as the market outlook sours. The USD index has breached the 93.881 Fibonacci support, a 61.8% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018-2020) rise .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD vs US Benchmark Yield Correlation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2X3fCao

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.