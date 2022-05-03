BUZZ-COMMENT-When Fed stamps on the gas the dollar will respond

May 3 (Reuters) - When the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates on May 5, and likely announces a reduction of its balance sheet, dollar gains will probably accelerate.

In just four weeks in advance of the monetary policy meeting the dollar has gained 6.4%, which represents a marked acceleration for the 16% rise in the dollar's value that has resulted from expected changes in policy since May last year.

Despite the surge in value traders have been hesitant to respond, with the number of bets on a rise still far less than those held at the end of last year and in some cases, such as EUR/USD, traders remain short dollar.

EUR/USD is the most heavily traded and widely watched pair. It has great influence and that is doubtless one reason why currency traders are not reacting to the this Fed-inspired dollar surge.

At the start of the last tightening cycle in 2015 bets on the dollar rising reached a record 48 billion dollars yet the greenback gained over 27% between 2014 and 2015.

With far less restraint from speculation this rally could exceed that gain and could do it quickly.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

