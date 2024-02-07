BUZZ-COMMENT-When dollar steps on FX scales, will they go up?

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange weight-watchers hoping that the dollar goes on a diet and is lighter by the summer holidays might be in for a shock at its size come August, if a Reuters poll is any guide.

Some 52 out of 67 FX strategists surveyed by Reuters said the greater risk to their six-month forecast was for the dollar to be stronger than they predicted. Only 15 said the greater risk was for it to be weaker.

The median forecast among the strategists polled is for the dollar to weaken from current levels against most major currencies in the next six months.

The USD index scaled a 12-week peak of 104.6 earlier this week, after jumping on hot NFP data, relatively hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and an ISM services index beat.

Related comment/column:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3SPIoIY

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Alison Williams)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.