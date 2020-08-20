BUZZ-COMMENT-Whatever Turkey does it probably wont help lira for long

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Today's Turkish central bank monetary policy meeting could result in some extraordinary methods intended to support the lira, but whatever the bank does it probably won't help the lira for long.

Turkey has resorted to extremes to try and support the lira this year and has managed to slow its slide at times, but the lira still dropped to a record low and remains close to it.

In order to slow the slide, Turkey has effectively made the lira extremely hard for international institutions to sell and so it is no longer freely tradable. Few investors will buy into something they cannot liquidate easily so these methods are doing as much damage as they are good.

Even with foreign banks shut out, the lira is still extremely weak. USD/TRY is just below a critical tech target. 7.5196 is a 38.2% fibo projection drawn off the pair's long-term extremes. If broken, USD/TRY will probably trade above 8.00.

USD/TRY targetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aD63nY

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

