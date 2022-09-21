BUZZ-COMMENT-Whatever Fed does today it isn't done, hedge FX accordingly

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Whatever the Fed does today, it isn't done: more hikes supplemented by a reduction in the central bank's balance sheet are certain. That will put greater pressure on less liquid emerging market and commodity currencies and fuel risk aversion, offering further support for the dollar versus major currencies.

What matters is not what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates today, it's where they end up - and with expectations for a peak in the U.S. tightening cycle approaching 4.5% in March next year, now is not the time to expect currency trends influenced by Fed policy to change.

The dollar has risen almost 24% since taper talk emerged last year, yet speculators have been reluctant to buy the greenback. Without the restraint of big speculative bets upon its rise the dollar will likely continue to gain quickly. There is potential for it to rise another 16% before U.S. interest rates hit their current perceived peak.

Given that peak has almost doubled from 2.5% to 4.5% since Fed first hiked in March, upside risk could be greater.

