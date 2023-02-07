BUZZ-COMMENT-What to expect from Fed's Powell Tuesday

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fed Chair Jerome Powell is taking part in a conversation hosted by the economic club of Washington at 17.40 GMT Tuesday and markets will be looking to decipher any mention of the stellar U.S. jobs beat and subsequent USD demand in relation to the Fed's rate path.

A few of the daily notes on which banks offer their thoughts to clients think Powell will stick to his recent narrative of inflation coming lower and growth heading higher, albeit with a tight labour market, which they would expect to end the recent USD recovery.

It's harder to decipher any clues from the FX options market as implied volatility, which gauges actual volatility expectations and helps to determine FX option premium, is already broadly higher to reflect increased actual volatility and demand for USD call options since Fridays jobs data.

Implied volatility for overnight options that expire at 10-am New York on the next working day and capture Powell's speech are mixed. High beta AUD/USD and USD/JPY are above levels seen before Friday's jobs data (which in hindsight was very underpriced), while EUR/USD and Cable are well below those levels now.

FX options do, however, point to next Tuesday's U.S. CPI data as being the , with hard data perhaps now being given more credence than any official rhetoric.

