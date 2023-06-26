BUZZ-COMMENT-What the banks say about USD/JPY FX intervention

June 26 (Reuters) - Banks are offering their take on the recent intervention rhetoric coming from Japanese officials after the country's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda escalated warning against weak yen on Monday.

Citi Bank notes that intervention risks are rising but thinks it remains low. The banks JPY strategist believes the Ministry of Finance will first resort to verbal intervention when USD/JPY reaches 145.00 and may respond with actual intervention if the pair reaches 150.00. The BoJ could move with the MoF and the possibility of the Bank revising its yield curve control (YCC) at the July meeting is likely to increase.

Credit Agricole says Kanda's comments have increased the risk on the bank's verbal intervention scale to 4 out of 7, where 7 indicates an imminent threat of actual intervention by the BoJ.

The bank sees USD/JPY short-term fair value at 142.52 so it is already modestly over-valued, but not enough to justify intervention. The bank says traders should watch for Kanda using the phrase that FX is "clearly not reflecting fundamentals" or that movements in FX are "clearly being excessive" or "one-sided", which they think would take the intervention level to 5 and have more of an impact on FX markets.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

