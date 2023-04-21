BUZZ-COMMENT-What really matters is that FX markets are quietening

April 21 (Reuters) - As often happens, last year's turmoil is being followed by a quieter period and for currencies this is important as when it's quiet interest rates matter much more.

Last year, it was easier to make money on directional bets which could far outweigh the cost of holding bets due to interest rates. That is not the case any more. To short USD/JPY is to guarantee a big loss in terms of interest rates - almost 0.5% each month - and to short the USD, which is supported by an interest rate of 5%, will see profits eroded in more static conditions.

Option vols have sunk with benchmarks for three of the big four major currencies (EUR, GBP and CHF), now single digit. Vols for JPY, AUD and NZD are just above 10 and, given the broader trend, a slide into single digits looks imminent - it's about to get quieter.

If so, the cost of carry will grow in influence and because equities are so buoyant, and vol for some higher yield currencies like India's rupee are even lower (less risk adverse FX movement), this should drive cash towards carry trades, and away from the lowest yielding currencies which are yen, Swiss franc, Thai baht and Taiwan dollar.

BOJ's bond operations to control yields dwarf the yen it purchased to defend its currency last year, and now the yen is the only remaining currency undermined by a negative yield, it could drop far and the record low is nearby.

