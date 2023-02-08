BUZZ-COMMENT-What option flows are saying about EUR/USD

Feb 8 (Reuters) - By their forward looking nature and ability to capture volatility and hedge excessive moves, price action in EUR/USD FX options can offer clues on the outlook.

Implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations and will hold a premium for strikes in the direction that is typically deemed most vulnerable. That premium as shown by option risk reversal contracts is for EUR puts/USD calls and tells us that implied volatility and the cost of downside strike options should increase as EUR/USD falls.

Implied volatility and downside premiums did indeed climb higher as the USD rallied after Friday's stellar U.S. jobs data, but while implieds are easing marginally to reflect the current FX consolidation, the risk reversals retain a strong downside volatility premium to reflect a market still wary of setbacks.

A big implied volatility premium for 1-week options since they captured next Tuesdays CPI warns of this data generating excessive actual volatility.

Outright flows from option end-users show the post-jobs data pick-up in demand for downside strikes is tailing off and is more evenly balanced for strikes in both directions now. Reverse-Knock-Out (RKO) options in both directions are proving a popular trade as the addition of a trigger to kill the option if touched makes it significantly cheaper than a regular vanilla. These options will benefit from a slow directional grind and were very popular for the topside through early January.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

