BUZZ-COMMENT-What next for EUR/USD if massive 1.20 options breached?
Aug 31 (Reuters) - EUR/USD 1.2000, which last traded May 2018, contains a huge amount of options related barriers and triggers that would typically exacerbate the reaction to a breach of a major psychological level - but this time the reaction might be contrained.
1.2000 contains a wealth of binary touch and digital options, which pay holders a predetermined amount if EUR/USD trades 1.20 before, or is above it, at expiry, as well as knock in/out triggers, which would bring simple vanilla EUR call options into play, or render them dead.
EUR call options allow holders to buy EUR/USD at predetermined lower levels and amounts.
However, dealers have had more time to prepare and hedge for a 1.20 breach since EUR/USD's initial rally through 1.1900 in late July, suggesting a break of 1.20 is now unlikely to prompt the same EUR/USD spot and option implied volatility hedging demand as it would have done.
Without a renewed catalyst, profit taking may well dominate above 1.2000 now, especially given the ever new record EUR/USD speculative long , and excessive USD weakness since late June.
(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
