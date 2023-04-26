BUZZ-COMMENT-What happens to the dollar if Fed pauses in May?

April 26 (Reuters) - The greenback could take a knee-jerk hit if the Federal Reserve unexpectedly leaves interest rates unchanged next week, with subsequent movement dependent on the likelihood of a rate rise in June.

Standard Chartered's Steve Englander wrote in a note published on Tuesday that "we see strategic as well as well as tactical reasons for a hawkish pause in May followed by a hike in June unless upcoming data confirm that a slowdown is already in place".

Money markets currently see a 19% chance of the Fed leaving its policy rate at 4.75-5.00% on May 3, after nine consecutive hikes. FEDWATCH

If the Fed springs a rate hold surprise next week, the dollar's focus will soon turn to the May 5 release of April's U.S. employment report for guidance as to the probability of a Fed hike on June 14.

