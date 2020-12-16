BUZZ-COMMENT-What GBP bulls most want for Christmas is a Brexit deal

When sterling longs wrote their Christmas list this year, the top item on it was for the European Union and UK to agree a trade deal. If they get their wish, the pound should add to its recent gains. It would also increase the probability of getting the second item on their list -- for the Bank of England to avoid cutting interest rates below zero.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs that "there is a path to an agreement now."

Von der Leyen's message underpinned EU-UK deal hopes and lifted the pound to a 12-day high against the U.S. dollar and a one-week high against the euro, at 1.3521 and 1.1102 respectively. Last Friday, no-deal fear depressed GBP to a four-week low against the USD and a three-month against the euro, at 1.3135 and 1.0835.

The BoE is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged on Thursday.

