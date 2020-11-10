BUZZ-COMMENT-What a massive rate hike may do for Turkey's lira

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Turkey is expected to raise rates substantially to support the lira. Judging by what that did for the lira in 2018, the situation could get much worse before it gets better.

In 2018, Turkey hiked rates, with a shift in focus from main rates to the late liquidity window. The results were dramatic and adverse. Rates were 9.25% in May with USD/TRY around 4.30. By September, rates were 25.5%. USD/TRY reached 7.2400 in August, and the best the lira reached after was 5.1350

The lira never recouped its losses, remaining 28% weaker than it was in May 2018 when it reached 5.144 in December 2018.

The economy contracted 3% in fourth-quarter 2018, rebounded to 6% in fourth-quarter 2019, then got cut down by the coronavirus.

Consumer prices were up 12.15% in May 2018 and 25.24% by October 2018 and only fell below the May 2018 level in September of the following year. The low was 8.55% in October 2019.

The next rate decision is Nov. 19.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

