BUZZ-COMMENT-Weekly chart might offer sterling a lifeline

Mar 22 (Reuters) - Sterling is at risk of dropping below its 200-day moving average versus the dollar as Bank of England 2024 rate cuts are in play and UK retail sales stagnate in February. However, the longer-term range base might offer some support.

GBP/USD looks set to drop under 1.2600 and remove support at 1.2593, the 200-day moving average. Daily technicals are not looking good and a run back to the February 5 1.2518 low is the risk.

The weekly chart might offer some hope with the Ichimoku cloud top providing support at 1.2560 along with the weekly range base at 1.2501. There are weekly cloud twists below 1.2500 in May, which might drag on the pound but there is a chance that sterling's slide is arrested before then.

Sterling took a 1% hit Thursday after the BoE kept rates unchanged but signalled that a loosening of monetary policy was on the cards and according to the central bank's governor, rate cuts were "in play" this year.

British retail sales stagnated in February after rising by an upwardly revised 3.6% in January, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USD weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vp2pNC

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.