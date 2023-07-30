BUZZ-COMMENT-Week Ahead-U.S. NFP leads week packed with key economic data

July 31 (Reuters) -

As most global central banks go into data-dependent mode, key upcoming economic data will likely trigger outsized market reactions if there are any surprises.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls for July leads a busy week for important data from around the world. Job growth has moderated over the last few months but remains strong – with unemployment remaining low. The market is expecting another strong set of numbers, with 200,000 expected in jobs from 209,000 and unemployment remaining at 3.6%.

Average hourly earnings is expected to rise 0.3% from 0.4% monthly, and 4.2% from 4.4% annually. Other key U.S. data includes ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing, durable goods, ADP jobs data, Chicago PMI, JOLTS job openings, factory orders and S&P Global PMI.

A busy calendar of Eurozone data this week will be closely watched, after the European Central Bank noted a weakening economy and greater dependence on incoming data. Key figures include EZ CPI and HICP inflation, retail sales, Q2 flash preliminary GDP, retail sales and final S&P Global PMIs. UK data includes S&P Global PMIs and Nationwide house prices.

China will be releasing official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs – along with Caixin manufacturing and services PMIs. Japan data includes IP, retail sales, employment, construction orders and housing starts.

Besides the RBA decision, the key events in Australia in the week ahead include Q2 retail sales, trade numbers, building approvals and the RBA statement on monetary policy. For more click on [FXBUZ] (John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew) ((John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com))

