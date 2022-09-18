BUZZ-COMMENT-Week Ahead-PMI surveys lead in a quiet week for key data

Sept 19 (Reuters) - PMIs from some of the major economies will feature in an otherwise quiet week for data, one overshadowed by major central bank decisions . The U.S. will release a swathe of housing numbers that include building permits, housing starts and existing homes sales. Other U.S. data include weekly jobless claims, current account and S&P Global flash PMI.

Eurozone flash PMIs will highlight a quiet week for European data. EZ current account and German PPI are the only other data of note. The UK will also be releasing flash PMI.

Japanese nationwide CPI is the only data of note out of Japan – while there aren't any notable releases out of China or Australia.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew.)

