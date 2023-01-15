BUZZ-COMMENT-Week Ahead-Japan inflation, China GDP, US retail data eyed

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The highlight of economic data due this week will be Japan's consumer prices, which will inform the market's view on an increasingly likely policy shift by the Bank of Japan. China's fourth-quarter GDP will command some attention as it might confirm a big miss for Beijing's overall growth target for 2022.

Japan's December inflation data due Friday is poised to show an annual rise of 4.0%, above the previous month's reading of a 3.7% gain, which could motivate the BOJ to consider the timing of an eventual policy-tightening.

China's Q4 GDP is due Tuesday; expectations are low, with a 1.8% annual rise forecast, representing a halving of the prior reading. December retail sales are expected to have deteriorated further while industrial output likely shrank, and urban investment is forecast to have ebbed.

U.S. retail sales for December will be in the spotlight later in the week, as investors assess the economy's ability to avert a recession. Producer price inflation and industrial production data are also on tap, followed by the Philadelphia Fed business index.

In the UK, jobs data due Tuesday will be monitored, while CPI data will be released Wednesday, along with retail sales and consumer confidence figures. Germany's inflation data and the ZEW survey results will attract some attention, so too will Australia's December jobs data.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

