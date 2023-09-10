BUZZ-COMMENT-Week Ahead-ECB meet the key event; may be close-call hike

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The main event for markets this week will be the European Central Bank rate decision on Thursday.

The market is pricing in a roughly 40% chance they will hike 25 basis points to 4.00%, but economists predict it will be a close call with the doves and hawks within the ECB likely to engage in a heated debate.

With the Eurozone economy still in danger of falling into a recession, and inflation showing signs of peaking, the argument to pause is a valid one. But hawks in the central bank will argue that inflation hasn't fallen far enough for the ECB board to risk sitting on their hands.

The outcome could have a big impact on the EUR/USD, as U.S. yields rise and the market is now pricing in a close to a 50% chance the Fed will hike at their November meeting.

