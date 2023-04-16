BUZZ-COMMENT-Week Ahead-Data-packed schedule to steer FX markets

April 17 (Reuters) - The market will fixate on economic data in the week ahead, as doubt lingers over China's reopening bounce, and inflation remains a prime concern elsewhere.

China's Q1 GDP on Tuesday is expected at +4.0% y/y. The forecast range is unusually wide between +2.0% to +4.9% after Q4 GDP printed at +2.9% y/y. A number outside expectations may impact commodities, commodity currencies and emerging markets generally. China's IP and retail sales are also out Tuesday, followed by the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate setting on Thursday.

This week's key Eurozone event will be April's flash PMI, with EZ manufacturing PMI expected at 48.0, up from 47.3 in February. Other European data include final EZ HICP inflation, EZ trade balance and German PPI. A busy UK data schedule awaits with March CPI the focus, as it will shape Bank of England expectations. Other UK data include February employment, March claimant count, RPI and PPI.

It will be relatively quiet for U.S. data with the spotlight on corporate earnings. Heavyweights reporting include Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla, IBM, Procter & Gamble, American Express, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley. The bar for earnings is low, but investors may focus on forward guidance and the confidence shown by major companies facinghigher borrowing costs in a slowing economy. Other U.S. data include building permits, housing starts, existing home sales, Philly Fed and weekly jobless claims.

Nationwide CPI for March will lead Japanese data that also includes the trade balance and flash PMI. There isn’t any notable data from Australia this week.

Related For more click on FXBUZ

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew)

((John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.