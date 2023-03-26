BUZZ-COMMENT-Week Ahead-Bank stress and U.S. data are key focal points

March 27 (Reuters) - Banking sector turmoil looks set to persist this week. Market pricing suggests continued volatility, with plenty of data trigger points lined up, until authorities reinforce their backstop for banks.

Banks were pressured last Wednesday when U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen refused to give a blanket guarantee to depositors, and then again on Friday when Germany’s Deutsche Bank shares brieflytumbled almost 15%.

Authorities on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly assured that the banking system is sound, but more than words of encouragementmay be needed to move past the crisis.

Economic data this week will be closely watchedamid global growth fears. Wall Street recovered steep losses Friday partly due to above-forecast S&P Global flash services PMI.

U.S. inflation will return to focus with Friday'score PCE CPI, the Fed-favoured inflation gauge, together with University of Michigan consumer sentiment. U.S. pending home sales and Case-Shiller home prices are due, as well as final Q4 GDP, Chicago PMI and weekly jobless claims.

Eurozone flash HICP for March is the key data release from Europe, as some European Central Bank officials prioritise inflation-fighting over tackling the banking crisis. Additionally, German IFO, German CPI, German retail sales and EZ unemployment are upcoming. UK data includes Q4 GDP, current account and Nationwide house prices.

In Japan, Tokyo CPI will be followed by retail sales, IP and employment. China will publish official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI this week along with industrial profits. In Australia, February retail sales and February CPI will lead a busy schedule.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew.)

