BUZZ-COMMENT-Weathering Powell's tough talk, EUR/USD longs look higher

June 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied into positive territory after briefly trading down on comments from Fed Chair Powell's prepared statement to congress, with the price action suggesting bulls remained unconvinced by the tough inflation rhetoric while technicals indicated further upside potential.

Powell said inflation had a long way to go to get to the 2.0% target and that inflation pressure continue to run high.

Though it initially tracked U.S. yields US2YT=RR higher on the remarks, the dollar's gains against most major currencies eroded while USD/CNH neared flat on the session.

EUR/USD dipped to 1.0909 then turned positive and pierced the top of the daily cloud.

Investors appear to be challenging Powell's tough talk, which did not raise the overall level of hawkishness, thus leaving investors expectations for the Fed's policy path unaltered.

CME's FedWatch Tool showed markets pricing in a hike in July with no additional rate increases thereafter, leaving expectations for the peak rate of 5.25% entrenched https://tinyurl.com/yfj43vd9.

The view that the end of the tightening cycle is near -- after a July increase -- weighed on the dollar and could support EUR/USD, with technicals highlighting upside risks, including a daily bull hammer and rising RSIs. Longs may be targeting the 1.1100 area again.

