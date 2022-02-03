BUZZ-COMMENT-Weaker JPY ahead as central bank expectations shift

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The yen was hit hard following surprisingly hawkish European Central Bank and Bank of England policy meetings Thursday, and after a hawkish turn by Australia's central bank this week. The prognosis is for continuing JPY weakness, especially with the Bank of Japan seen on hold indefinitely .

Central bank expectations shifted significantly after the ECB and BOE meetings, with the market now anticipating 45 basis points of ECB rate hikes by end-2022 , .

The BOE hiked its bank rate another quarter-point to 0.50% in a split vote, narrowly averting a bigger hike to 0.75% , , , , , . There is already talk in the market that interest rates in the UK could peak even faster than those in the U.S.

Another recent surprise came from the RBA governor noting on Feb 2 that arguments for 2022 rate hikes are now on the table , . Patience remains the buzzword for now however, and the RBA could lag the ECB and BOE in hiking , .

A more hawkish Federal Reserve has been in the market's eye for some time. Should U.S. yields rise further, USD/JPY could very well test 115.68, the Jan 28 high, and even 116.35, the high on Jan 4, versus current levels around 114.85.

Massive short-covering Thursday sent EUR/JPY to 131.54 from 129.22. Already above its 131.60 Jan 5 high in Asia, the cross could test towards its Oct 20 peak of 133.48.

GBP/JPY has rallied too, and could test towards its 157.76 Jan 5 high. AUD/JPY, however, remains well below its 84.30 Jan 5 peak, indicated around 82.00.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

