BUZZ-COMMENT-Weak rupiah to prompt Bank Indonesia to hold rates

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia is almost certain to leave its key rate unchanged at 4% on Tuesday, prioritising currency stability over supporting economic growth given the rupiah's failure to benefit much from a broadly weaker dollar and the government's flagship jobs bill.

The passage of the "Jobs Creation" bill has been cautiously welcomed by many analysts as it is expected to improve Indonesia's investment climate . But the government faces increasing pressureto repeal the law, with protests entering a second week .

Meanwhile, lingering concerns over BI independence following a parliamentary panel's recommendations for changes to the central bank law continue to weigh on the IDR, which remains Asia's worst performing currency this year, with a loss of 5.5% .

Despite benign inflation and concerns over the growth outlook , BI is expected to persist with macroprudential measures to support the economy as outlined in its previous meetings .

Twenty five of 27 analysts in a Reuters poll predicted BI would leave rates unchanged while two saw a 25-basis-point cut .

USD/IDR is likely to consolidate in a 14,650-14,800 range with increasing risk of a rally to test 14,930-14,950, the September highs. A daily close below the 200-day moving average at 14,600 signals a drop to support at 14,500-14,520.

For more click on FXBUZ

IDR: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dk4f4K

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

