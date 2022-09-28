BUZZ-COMMENT-Weak INR, sticky inflation point to 50 bps RBI hike

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is almost certain to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% on Friday as it continues to battle painfully high inflation and a rapidly weakening rupee.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's unequivocally hawkish policyand sizable interest rate hikes have heaped pressure on the INR, while setting off a global race to raise rates.

Hence the RBI has little choice but to match its last two 50 bps hikes, or risk an acceleration of the rupee's decline, leading to imported inflation and further pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves from RBI intervention to defend the currency.

FX reserves have shrunk nearly $100 billion to $545 billion from a peak of $642 billion a year ago and are expected to fall further.

Inflation remains sticky - August's 7% print snapped a three-month downward trend and was above the upper limit of the RBI's tolerance band for an eighth straight month. And India's still relatively sound growth prospects leave the RBI room for another aggressive rate hike.

Just over half of economists in a Reuters poll, 26 of 51, expect the RBI to hike 50 bps; 20 forecast 35 bps, while the rest predicted milder tightening.

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a 80.00-82.00 range following its recent surge. Only a loss of 80.00 would weaken the strong uptrend and prevent fresh record highs.

