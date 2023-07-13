BUZZ-COMMENT-Weak dollar could turn 'peak Fed' thinking on its head

July 13 (Reuters) - The weaker dollar effectively eases monetary policy when traders in financial markets are anticipating a peak in the U.S. tightening cycle. With inflation still above target and core CPI far above it, the weakness of the dollar could result in rates remaining higher for longer, or even rising further, derailing equity rallies and sparking risk-averse reactions in currency markets.

The dollar slumped after news that U.S. CPI had eased further to 3.0% yy in June while core CPI dropped to 4.8% yy compared to the Fed's 2% inflation target.

The dollar index has reversed almost 60% of the gains that followed the U.S. central bank's taper signal in June 2021, and the drop accelerated following the CPI report which drove U.S. equity markets over points that suggest they will revisit record highs

Simultaneously commodities rallied which will support inflation. Crude oil has gained about 9 dollars in the last 2 weeks.

Assets that are rising are considered to be risky while the dollar which is actually fairly high yielding - qualifying it for the carry trades that have soared in popularity - is slammed.

In an environment where stock surges fuel a lot of gambling, bets against the dollar may become extreme, resulting in a big correction.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar index https://tmsnrt.rs/44iAPO6

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.