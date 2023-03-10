BUZZ-COMMENT-Weak crown could force the Norges Bank's hand

March 10 (Reuters) - Norway's crown has fallen to its weakest level versus the dollar since October 2022 and versus the euro since May 2020. Depreciation in the NOK, some 6% below the Norges Bank's assumption, could force the central bank to hike by a larger than expected 50 basis points on March 23.

Norway's February core inflation came in below market estimates at 5.9% yr/yr but in line with the Norges Bank forecast. Softer than expected CPI and interest rate differentials helping underpin a EUR/NOK rally to 11.3700 early Friday.

The inflation data miss, in isolation, could have allowed the Norges Bank to maintain its current rate path and hike by 25-basis points this month, but weakness in the NOK, sucking in imported inflation, means the inflation battle is far from over.

Deciding factors could be next week's release of the central bank's regional network survey and the aggressively hawkish stance being held by the European Central Bank.

EUR/NOK targets the 11.4660 high from May 2020 and the significant 11.6900 high from April 2020.

