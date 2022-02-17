BUZZ-COMMENT-Watching Fed hike swingometer to keep dollar dizzy

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Uncertainty as to whether the Federal Reserve will kick off its interest rate tightening cycle conservatively or aggressively looks set to keep the U.S. dollar volatile into the FOMC meeting next month.

The greater the perceived probability of an aggressive 50 basis point hike from the Fed in March, the better for the USD (and vice versa).

There is currently a 41% chance of a half-percentage point Fed hike on March 16, according to the latest Refinitiv measure based on interest rate futures, down from 65% earlier this week (Tuesday). FEDWATCH

The recent dovish shift in Fed expectations has been influenced by Wednesday's publication of minutes from the Jan. 25-26 FOMC meeting, which were less hawkish than some investors had expected, weighing on the USD.

The Fed has not raised rates by more than 25 basis points in one go since 16 May 2000, when it hiked by 50 bps to 6.5%.

