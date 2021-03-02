BUZZ-COMMENT-Watch out for these big FX option expiries

March 2 (Reuters) - Larger FX option expiries can affect price action, so FX traders can benefit from knowing where they reside, and there are plenty nearby over coming sessions.

FX options are typically delta hedged - meaning holders have minimal exposure to the underlying spot rate and are playing the volatility angle. They do this by holding an opposing view to that of the option, in cash; the cash adjustments tending to increase as expiry nears, drawing spot toward the strike and adding to support/resistance levels around it.

Tuesday's larger strikes have already been flagged , but there are more nearby on Wednesday - EUR/USD 1.1900 on 1 billion euros and 1.2000 on 1.4 billion euros.

EUR/GBP has 1.9 billion euros at 0.8600 on Wednesday, NZD/USD $1.1 billion at 0.7300, and USD/JPY $2.1-billion between 105.40-60 Wednesday.

USD/JPY has a further $1.5 billion between 105.60-75 on Thursday. On Friday there are $1.2 billion between 105.45-50 and $1.4 billion between 106.40-60.

USD/CAD shows some big strike expiries for Friday -- $1.0 billion between 1.2500-20 and $1 billion at 1.2620.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

