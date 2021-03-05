US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Watch out for some big FX option expiries next week

FX option expiries and their related hedging flows can have an impact on FX price action, so it's helpful to know where the bigger strikes reside. There are plenty today, and more next week.

DTCC data shows EUR/USD strikes on March 10 between 1.2000-10 on 1.3 billion euros, and on March 12 between 1.1995-1.2000 on 2 billion euro.

AUD/USD strikes on March 10 at 0.7500 on A$1.3 billon, and March 11 at 0.7600 on A$1.7 billion, and 0.8000 on A$1.8 billion. There are also A$1.8 billion 1.0730 AUD/NZD strikes expiring on March 11.

Stand-out USD/JPY strike expiries on March 8 are 105.50-55 on $1.7 billion, and March 10 at 105.80 on $1.2 billion. But closer to current spot are $1.1 billion 107.75 on March 11, and $1 billion at 108.30 on March 12. There are also $2.7 billion between 105.95-106.00 on March 12.

FX options expire at 10 a.m. New York/15 GMT, with related hedging flows typically increasing ahead. If current FX rate is near the strike, then those flows can have more impact - adding support/resistance and often drawing the price action.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

