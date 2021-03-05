BUZZ-COMMENT-Watch out for some big FX option expiries next week

March 5 (Reuters) - FX option expiries and their related hedging flows can have an impact on FX price action, so it's helpful to know where the bigger strikes reside. There are plenty today , and more next week.

DTCC data shows EUR/USD strikes on March 10 between 1.2000-10 on 1.3 billion euros, and on March 12 between 1.1995-1.2000 on 2 billion euro.

AUD/USD strikes on March 10 at 0.7500 on A$1.3 billon, and March 11 at 0.7600 on A$1.7 billion, and 0.8000 on A$1.8 billion. There are also A$1.8 billion 1.0730 AUD/NZD strikes expiring on March 11.

Stand-out USD/JPY strike expiries on March 8 are 105.50-55 on $1.7 billion, and March 10 at 105.80 on $1.2 billion. But closer to current spot are $1.1 billion 107.75 on March 11, and $1 billion at 108.30 on March 12. There are also $2.7 billion between 105.95-106.00 on March 12.

FX options expire at 10 a.m. New York/15 GMT, with related hedging flows typically increasing ahead. If current FX rate is near the strike, then those flows can have more impact - adding support/resistance and often drawing the price action.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

