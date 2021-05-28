BUZZ-COMMENT-Watch out for next week's larger FX option expiries

May 28 (Reuters) - The cash (delta) hedging flows associated with FX options can increase as particular strikes draw close to each day's 10 a.m. New York cut expiry, adding to support/resistance and containing FX rate, so it's worth knowing where the larger strikes reside in advance.

Monday is relatively empty due to U.S. and UK public holidays, but in EUR/USD on Tuesday, there are 2 billion euros at 1.2150, 1 billion euros between 1.2225-40, 1.6 billion euros at 1.2275, and 1 billion euros at 1.2300. Thursday sees 1.1 billion euros between 1.2100-15 and 1.3 billion euros between 1.2280-1.2300.

USD/JPY's big day is Thursday - $1.5 billion between 108.60-90, $1.1 billion at 109.00, $1 billion at 109.15-25, $1.1 billion at 110.00, and $1.1 billion at 110.45-50. On Friday there are $1.1 billion strikes between 109.90-110.00.

GBP/USD's biggest option strike expiries are Wednesday, at 1.4150 on 404 million pounds, and Thursday, at 1.4100 on 770 million pounds and 1.425 on 409 million pounds.

EUR/GBP has 383 million euros at 0.8660 on Wednesday, 300 million euros at 0.8600 on Thursday, and 480 million euros at 0.8550 on Friday.

AUD/USD has strikes on Wednesday at 0.7740-50 on A$1.1 billion and on Friday at 0.7730 on A$714 million and 0.7780-0.7800 on A$900 million. NZD/USD has NZ$1.5 billion between 0.7200-20 on Wednesday and AUD/NZD at 73.15 on A$942 million, also on Wednesday.

Wednesday also sees EUR/NOK at 10.20 on 888 million euros, and 10.2700 on 584 million euros, while in USD/NOK on Wednesday there are $450 million at 8.20, and $350 million at 8.3200. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPY FX option strike expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yLAST5

EUR/USD FX option expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3i0nNPS

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.