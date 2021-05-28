US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Watch out for next week's larger FX option expiries

The cash (delta) hedging flows associated with FX options can increase as particular strikes draw close to each day's 10 a.m. New York cut expiry, adding to support/resistance and containing FX rate, so it's worth knowing where the larger strikes reside in advance.

Monday is relatively empty due to U.S. and UK public holidays, but in EUR/USD on Tuesday, there are 2 billion euros at 1.2150, 1 billion euros between 1.2225-40, 1.6 billion euros at 1.2275, and 1 billion euros at 1.2300. Thursday sees 1.1 billion euros between 1.2100-15 and 1.3 billion euros between 1.2280-1.2300.

USD/JPY's big day is Thursday - $1.5 billion between 108.60-90, $1.1 billion at 109.00, $1 billion at 109.15-25, $1.1 billion at 110.00, and $1.1 billion at 110.45-50. On Friday there are $1.1 billion strikes between 109.90-110.00.

GBP/USD's biggest option strike expiries are Wednesday, at 1.4150 on 404 million pounds, and Thursday, at 1.4100 on 770 million pounds and 1.425 on 409 million pounds.

EUR/GBP has 383 million euros at 0.8660 on Wednesday, 300 million euros at 0.8600 on Thursday, and 480 million euros at 0.8550 on Friday.

AUD/USD has strikes on Wednesday at 0.7740-50 on A$1.1 billion and on Friday at 0.7730 on A$714 million and 0.7780-0.7800 on A$900 million. NZD/USD has NZ$1.5 billion between 0.7200-20 on Wednesday and AUD/NZD at 73.15 on A$942 million, also on Wednesday.

Wednesday also sees EUR/NOK at 10.20 on 888 million euros, and 10.2700 on 584 million euros, while in USD/NOK on Wednesday there are $450 million at 8.20, and $350 million at 8.3200. Related

