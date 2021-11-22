BUZZ-COMMENT-Warnings about USD reaction to Fed chair announcement

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's decision on the Chairperson of the Federal Reserve is expected before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday and could come as soon as Tuesday, with a major U.S bank warning of an exaggerated USD reaction exacerbated by liquidity issues.

Citibank is one of many that expect current Fed chair Jerome Powell to be reappointed when his term ends in February, with bookmakers giving him around 65% probability, and the Fed's current administrative Governor Lael Brainard making up the remaining 35%.

Citibank are long USD and think that even though Powell is the base case, the markets would still react hawkishly and USD positive - broadly similar to the reaction to a hawkish Fed meeting in their view. They think a surprise nomination of Brainard as the next Fed chair would likely have a larger and immediate dovish and USD negative reaction.

Citibank go on to say that they would fade a major dovish reaction, as the hawkish tilt by the Fed is led by data, rather than by personnel.

Volatility risk premiums in FX options remain elevated to warn of the Fed appointment and other impending risks.

