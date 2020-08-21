BUZZ-COMMENT-Warning signs as dollar supply begins to fade

Volatility has not favoured the dollar index in recent trading sessions but there are now signs that supply may have run its course.

From a technical perspective the market has failed to hold the dollar down at its weekly low points and this action has led to long lower shadows (bullish) on the candlestick chart.

Candle charts show clearly what is happening to price and three out of the last four weeks have shown rebounds from new trend lows. This week's action has the added significance of a potential close near or at the 93.018 opening level.

Weekly Bollinger lines have hinted at an oversold market and a close above 92.987 would put the dollar index back inside the Bollinger envelope.

Trend analysis shows that an acceleration in price can be a harbinger for a reversal and this week's sharp losses to 92.124, last seen in May 2018, could be a warning.

Worth noting that EUR/USD, with a 57% weighting in the dollar index, is showing a 0.4% loss so far Friday, according to EBS data.

Dollar index Weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34kFy5S

EUR/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Yj1yKk

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.