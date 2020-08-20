BUZZ-COMMENT-Warning sign for global risk if vulnerable FX gauge topples

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Global FX risk gauge AUD/JPY is closely linked to the S&P 500, but it appears increasingly vulnerable without a boost to investor sentiment soon, possibly in Friday's PMI releases.

AUD/JPY and the S&P 500 have rallied 28% and 55% from March nadirs. AUD/JPY recovery highs since June have been minimal, creating overbought bearish divergences that will become compelling sell signals if the current profit-taking on short-dollar-funded risk-on trades continues.

A close below the uptrend line from late June and 30-day moving average at 75.94/65 could test the cloud top, now at 74.25.

AUD/JPY has made tiny gains beyond December's peak, while S&Ps this week hit modest record highs. The bulk of global reflation since March has been driven by Fed-led monetary stimulus, fiscal support and V-shaped recovery hopes.

Though the Fed remains accommodative it is reluctant to cap longer-term yields , which must remain extraordinarily low to prevent stocks and other riskier assets from appearing overpriced.

Fiscal support is hitting political restraints and there are concerns that spiraling deficits will force yields higher in time.

And the pandemic remains an economic drag, not just in the U.S. . For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/34uMSMr

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

