BUZZ-COMMENT-Wall Street's Monday reversal a warning for risk rally

July 14 (Reuters) - Monday's price action on Wall Street spells short-term trouble for the risk rally and by extension, risk currencies. The S&P 500 dropped 2.65% from a near five-month high of 3,235 and the Nasdaq plunged 4.2% from a record high.

The drop was widely attributed to a decision by California's governor to impose stiff new restrictions on many businesses due to a surge in COVID-19 cases .

The more likely explanation for the selloff is investor complacency. The S&P 500 has rallied 47% since its March 23 low on optimism on a global economic recovery even as COVID-19 infections rose rapidly in many U.S. states and worldwide .

The price action is eerily similar to that of early June, when the S&P 500 shed 8.3% over five days after touching 3,233 and the Nasdaq dropped 6.5% from a record high following a gloomy outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which challenged market optimism on the global economy.

This triggered a sharp three-day drop of 4.1% in the Australian dollar from an 11-month peak of 0.7069. The safe-haven yen and dollar =USD gained 2.9% and 1.7% respectively.

Hopes for a virus vaccine may limit the extent of the risk selloff on this occasion , but it would be prudent to keep June's price action in mind.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

