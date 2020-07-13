US Markets
IXIC

BUZZ-COMMENT-Wall Street's Monday reversal a warning for risk rally

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Monday's price action on Wall Street spells short-term trouble for the risk rally and by extension, risk currencies. The S&P 500 dropped 2.65% from a near five-month high of 3,235 and the Nasdaq plunged 4.2% from a record high.

July 14 (Reuters) - Monday's price action on Wall Street spells short-term trouble for the risk rally and by extension, risk currencies. The S&P 500 dropped 2.65% from a near five-month high of 3,235 and the Nasdaq plunged 4.2% from a record high.

The drop was widely attributed to a decision by California's governor to impose stiff new restrictions on many businesses due to a surge in COVID-19 cases .

The more likely explanation for the selloff is investor complacency. The S&P 500 has rallied 47% since its March 23 low on optimism on a global economic recovery even as COVID-19 infections rose rapidly in many U.S. states and worldwide .

The price action is eerily similar to that of early June, when the S&P 500 shed 8.3% over five days after touching 3,233 and the Nasdaq dropped 6.5% from a record high following a gloomy outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which challenged market optimism on the global economy.

This triggered a sharp three-day drop of 4.1% in the Australian dollar from an 11-month peak of 0.7069. The safe-haven yen and dollar =USD gained 2.9% and 1.7% respectively.

Hopes for a virus vaccine may limit the extent of the risk selloff on this occasion , but it would be prudent to keep June's price action in mind.

For more click on FXBUZ

S&P 500: https://tmsnrt.rs/2CysgXk

AUD: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OnNB8U

COVID-19's growing potential economic impact: https://tmsnrt.rs/307zCt5

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular