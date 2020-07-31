BUZZ-COMMENT-Wait until Monday to gauge dollar's recovery prospects

July 31 (Reuters) - Month-end flows have trimmed many of July's major market trends in rebalancing and pre-August holiday fashion, meaning investors can't gauge the deeply oversold dollar's upside potential until Monday.

The dollar index is its most oversold since March's panic plunge in daily RSIs and its most oversold on weekly RSIs since January 2018's low, which was the lowest since 2011. July's current 4.4% loss is the biggest monthly drop in a decade.

IMM net spec positioning data due later on Friday could reveal the heaviest net spec dollar short versus the G10 currencies since 2018's ill-timed short extreme.

While these stats don't assure prices will rebound soon, they do improve that probability. If, on Monday, the index can't break Friday's 92.539 trend low, and there is then a close above Thursday's 93.685 high, the string of eleven consecutive days of lower highs and lows will be broken and upside pressure will surge.

The 38.2% Fibo of the recent 97.808-92.539 collapse at 94.55 by March's 94.632 low would be a first major upside objective. If the downtrend persists, 91.73 is the next target.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/30iFOjr

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/33czs6N

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.